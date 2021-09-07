Govt introducing PMDA to deal with issues of fake news: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said the government is bringing Pakistan Media Development Authority to deal with the issues of fake news.

In a tweet today (Tuesday), he said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa while addressing the Defence and Martyrs’ Day ceremony also declared fake news and disinformation a threat to national security. He said the very analysis of the Army Chief is based on facts and reality.

The Information Minister said the biggest threat to media freedom is from yellow journalism.

