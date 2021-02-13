Govt launches urban forestry on lines of Japanese Miyawaki technique to fight pollution: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government has launched urban forestry on the lines of Japanese Miyawaki technique to fight pollution.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said fifty sites have been chosen in Lahore for this purpose. He noted that Miyawaki technique helps grow trees ten times faster and thirty times denser.

He said the first experiment of Miyawaki was done at Liberty Roundabout Lahore last year.

In a separate tweet, the Prime Minister offered his condolences to the bereaved families of four brave soldiers martyred in Makeen area of South Waziristan fighting a terrorist attack.

