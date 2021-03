Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the incumbent government is making all out efforts for the development of technology sector.

Advertisement

Talking to media persons in Lahore today (Saturday), he said that we will work together with China for the training of people in sami-conductor technology.

Chaudhry Fawad said the country can develop at fast speed with development of science and technology.

Advertisement

Read full story