Govt making all out efforts to end cartelization of sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has said the government is making all out efforts to bring an end to cartelization of sugar mafia and control the sugar prices in the country.

Advertisement

Speaking at a news conference in Lahore on Thursday, he said subsidy cases of sugar mills are being investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency to fix responsibility.

The Adviser said Punjab government has made effective legislation to ensure payment to sugarcane growers and crushing in mills well in time.

Advertisement

Read full story