Govt presenting three years performance before public proudly: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says the PTI-led government is presenting its three years performance before the public proudly.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan will table the achievements about economy, foreign policy and internal stability within three years of his government.

He asked as to how many governments in Pakistan have made themselves accountable to the people for their performance.

Fawad Chaudhry said those who ruled in Pakistan for thirty years are now hiding their face.

پاکستان میں کتنی حکومتییں اپنی کارکردگی پر عوام کو جوابدہی کرتی رہیں، یہ عمران خان کی حکومت ہے جو تین سال کی کارکردگی عوام کے سامنے فخر سے رکھ سگتی ہے تیس سال حکومت کرنیوالے اپنا منہ چھپا رہے ہیں، معیشت، خارجہ پالیسی اور اندرونی استحکام کے تین سال آج حقائق کے ساتھ سامنے لائیں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 26, 2021

