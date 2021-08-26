Govt presenting three years performance before public proudly: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says the PTI-led government is presenting its three years performance before the public proudly.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan will table the achievements about economy, foreign policy and internal stability within three years of his government.

He asked as to how many governments in Pakistan have made themselves accountable to the people for their performance.

Fawad Chaudhry said those who ruled in Pakistan for thirty years are now hiding their face.

