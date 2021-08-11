Govt providing direct subsidy to farmers through Kissan Card: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said it is his vision to support farmers, enabling them to increase their income, which is critical to decrease poverty, bring down prices of essential items, and reduce inflation in the country.

Addressing Farmers’ Convention in Bahawalpur today (Wednesday), he said the government is providing direct subsidy to farmers through Kissan Card to procure agri inputs. He said we have to help farmers by providing them fiscal assistance and technological support. He said the government believes in encouraging research in the agriculture sector to increase per acre yield.

The Prime Minister assured the farmers to extend all possible assistance to them to bring prosperity to Pakistan.

On the occasion, he distributed Kissan Cards among the farmers.

Imran Khan also appreciated performance of the Islamia University Bahawalpur in promoting the culture of research, especially in the field of agriculture.

