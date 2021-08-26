Govt providing small loans through interest free schemes to citizens: Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin says the government is providing small loans through interest free schemes to the citizens to help them boost their business.

Talking to a private news channel, he said due to the complicated process the micro finance banks were not providing the small loans to the people.

He said the government has achieved the tax collection target and hoped that all affairs with the International Monetary Fund will be resolved in upcoming meeting.

Shaukat Tarin said the government is focusing on increasing the power generation and it is not in favor of hike in tariff for it leads to inflation in the society.

The Minister said the government is also focusing on exports to put the national economy on the right track.

