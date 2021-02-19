Govt pursuing pro-business policies, being appreciated by business community: Omar

National Assembly began its session at the parliament house in Islamabad today (Friday) with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair.

Advertisement

The House offered fateha for the departed souls of Senator Mushahidullah Khan, legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara and the security personnel martyred in recent acts of terrorism.

The annual reports of State Bank of Pakistan on the state of Pakistan’s economy for the years 2019-20 and 2020-21 were presented before the National Assembly today.

The fiscal and debt policy statement for the year 2021 was also laid before the House.

The documents were presented by Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Zain Qureshi.

Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan has said the government is pursuing pro-business policies and these are being appreciated by the business community.

Responding to the points of opposition members in the National Assembly today, regarding the state of economy and price hike, he said the large scale manufacturing is now witnessing growth of 14.50 percent.

The Minister for Power said the previous government set up expensive power plants, ignoring the indigenous sources of energy. He said the present government is focusing to exploit the potential of renewable energy to produce cheap electricity. He said the agreement signed with the IPPs will help save 800 billion rupees. He said the government is clearing the mess left by the previous regimes.

Earlier, participating in the discussion on a motion regarding inflation, especially increase in the prices of essential food items as well as petroleum products, gas and electricity, Qaiser Sheikh of PML (N) said the devaluation of currency has led to increase in the prices of essential commodities including petroleum products. He said indirect taxes such as petroleum levy are affecting the poor segments of the society. He asked the government to promote the small and medium enterprises as per its commitment.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf of PPP said no action has been taken by the government to check the prices of essential items. He said increase in the prices of wheat, sugar and cotton has not benefitted the farmers but the middlemen and hoarders.

The House will now meet again on Monday at four pm.

Advertisement

Read full story