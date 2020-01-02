Govt seeks stay on SC orders regarding army chief extension

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday sought a stay order from the Supreme Court against its November 28 verdict in the army chief extension of service case.

The government in its plea requested the apex court “to accept the application and suspend/stay the operation of the impugned judgment dated November 28, 2019, in the interest of justice”.

This is the second petition filed in this high-profile case by the government.

On December 26, the law ministry had approached the top court against its detailed judgement, issued on December 16, in which the federation was ordered to legislate on the matter within six months.

The petition filed today prayed to the court that “The petitioners have a strong prima facie case to succeed; hence the operation of the impugned judgement may be suspended/stayed till the final decision of this civil review petition.”

It further stated that the “balance of convenience lies in favour of the petitioners” and if the “injunction as prayed is not granted, the petitioners will suffer irreparable loss.”

The plea asked the chief justice to “constitute a larger bench comprising five judges so as to hear the review petition.”

In its previous petition against the detailed order, the government had pleaded the court to keep the proceedings in-camera.

The petition further argued that the top court’s verdict did not take into account “important constitutional and legal” points. It further stated that the apex court has itself “been giving extensions to additional and ad-hoc judges”, making a case for the government to exercise this discretion as well.

PM to be formally empowered to grant the extension

The federal cabinet in an emergency meeting on Wednesday had accorded its approval to an amendment in the Army Act under which the prime minister will be empowered to extend the tenure of all services chiefs.

The bill pertaining to the amendment will be tabled in the National Assembly tomorrow (Friday).

The amendment has been prepared according to the guidelines enumerated in the Supreme Court’s verdict.

In its short order, released on November 28, the top court had allowed the federal government to grant a six-month extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The SC had on December 16 issued its detailed verdict on the extension matter.

