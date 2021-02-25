Govt takes steps for welfare of women in province: Bushra

Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary for information Bushra Rind has said that the Government of Balochistan has taken several steps for the welfare of women in the province.

In a statement in Quetta she said that the provincial government has established an endowment fund for disabled women which will provide financial assistance to them.

She said provincial government has fixed special quota for women in government jobs besides several legislations have been enacted to save them from discrimination.

