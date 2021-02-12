Govt taking concrete steps to curb pollution in Lahore: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government is taking concrete measures to curb pollution in Lahore.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of ‘Miyawaki’ Urban Forest in Lahore on Friday, he regretted that over the past decade, Lahore has lost about 70 percent of its tree cover as the city became an urban centre.

The Prime Minister said the government is now planting precious olive trees on the right bank of the Indus River.

He stressed the need for developing a mechanism for inspection of growth of planted tree saplings through satellite.

Imran Khan said that increasing Pakistan’s forest cover is essential to save the country from the imminent disaster of climate change.

He urged the youth to participate in the tree plantation drive to avert the dangers posed by climate change.

