Govt taking maximum measures to provide relief to common man: Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin says a huge amount has been allocated in the ‘Ehsas Programme’ to provide health facilities to the school children belonging to the low income families.

Talking to a private news channel, he said for the first time the government has presented an overall growth-oriented budget.

The Minister said the government has given incentives to exporters and exemption in duties to local industry.

He said the government is taking maximum measures to provide relief to common man and ensure not to burden the poor.

Shaukat Tareen said the government will keep petroleum levies intact to control the prices.

