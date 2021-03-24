Govt taking serious measures for electoral reforms: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the government is taking serious measures for the electoral reforms in the best interest of the county.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad today (Wednesday), he said the opposition should avoid undermining the parliament.

The Minister said attention is being paid on promotion of electric vehicle as the future is connected with it.

He said the government will attain advantage in the field of technology by the experience of China.

