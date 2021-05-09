Govt to avail all legal options against LHC’s decision allowing Shahbaz to go abroad: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the government will avail all legal options against Lahore High Court’s decision allowing Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad.

Talking to media, along with Prime Minister’s Advisor on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar, in Islamabad today [Sunday], he said the government has no personal vendetta against the Sharif family and it is only fighting against the organized corruption committed in 20 years during the reign of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People’s Party.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said allowing Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad and detaining smaller people on minor crimes will destroy the very fabric of our social system.

He said we believe that the law should be equal for everyone and Shahbaz Sharif should also face cases in courts instead of seeking an opportunity, on one pretext or the other, to escape from the law.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahzad Akbar said the government will file an appeal against the bail orders of Shahbaz Sharif as the court was not properly assisted in this case.

