Govt to ensure best healthcare services for mother and child: Dr Faisal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan Wednesday said that the government was committed to provide the best medical services at hospitals for mother and child in the country.

Talking to the media during the visit to Mother and Child Hospital, Dr Faisal said the innovative steps were being taken to further improve the facilities to control mother and child mortality rate.

He said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has paid special focus on the health sector by starting several mega projects. He added latest medical equipment were being provided at public hospitals.

He said that a 200-bed mother and child hospital in Rawalpindi would be completed in a year. He added besides neonatal intensive care and general surgeries, pediatric surgeries would also be conducted in this hospital.

