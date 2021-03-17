Govt to facilitate opposition’s peaceful long march: Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says government would facilitate the opposition if it wants long march in peaceful manner, otherwise law would take its course against violators.

Advertisement

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement has disintegrated, as co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party, Asif Ali Zardari has already made it clear that his party will not tender resignations from Parliament.

Sheikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined not to show any flexibility for the PDM.

Advertisement

Read full story