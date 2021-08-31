Govt to provide every possible assistance for promotion of higher education in country: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the federal government will provide every possible assistance for promotion of higher education in the country.

Speaking at a meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday on promotion of higher education in the country, he said higher education carries special significance in modern knowledge to enhance the youth capabilities.

The meeting was informed on the progress in establishing Sialkot Engineering University. It was apprised that ECNEC has approved the project worth 16.69 billion rupees. The Federal Government and the Punjab Government will jointly construct Sialkot Engineering University.

The meeting was also told that teachings about Seerat Un Nabi Sallaallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim Un Nabiyeen are being incorporated in the curriculum of 8th, 9th and 10th classes, and the new curriculum for these class will be issued soon.

