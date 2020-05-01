Govt to take all federating units on board to deal with COVID-19: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, in his first press conference since taking charge of the ministry, assured the people that the government will take all the federating units on board to address the situation arising out of coronavirus.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said the nation is faced with an unprecedented challenge in the form of Covid-19 and a collective response is required to meet it.

“The government has envisioned the concept of smart lockdown to protect the daily wagers and labourers from the impact of coronavirus,” said the minister. He warned that the country cannot afford a complete lockdown due to the economic situation.

Speaking on the occasion of Labour Day, the minister shared that the incumbent government is the first one to take practical steps for labourers in the form of Panagahs and ‘Sehat’ cards for the well-being and protection of the workers.

“It is owing to the empathy of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the workers and labourers that a mega Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme was launched in the wake of coronavirus under which Rs12,000 are being disbursed amongst them,” said Faraz

The minister pointed out that industries such as construction have also been reopened to provide opportunities to the workers to earn a livelihood.

The information minister, when asked about the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, said that the government has effectively highlighted the lingering dispute at the world forums including the United Nations.

Faraz, in the press conference, also expressed his commitment to transform the ministry as per the modern requirements. He said the ministry’s plan is to enhance its outreach to the protection of the national interests and image of the country.

