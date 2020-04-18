Govt, ulema agree upon congregational prayers policy in Ramazan

President Arif Alvi after on Saturday after consultation with the Ulema announced a 20 point policy for Taraweeh prayers during Ramazan.

“I need to make it clear, that everybody agreed to conduct Taraweeh under a uniform policy during Ramazan. Everybody, including the Ulema, political leaders and provincial governments are all on the same page,” President Alvi said.

Here are the 20 points agreed upon.

No carpets or dariyaan in mosques because the virus is airborne. Clean floors for prayers

If people want to bring prayer mats from home they may do so

No gatherings after namaaz/Taraweeh

If a mosque has an open area/garden it is preferable to conduct prayers

People over 50 years, children should not be allowed

Follow the instructions of social distancing by WHO and other health experts

Taraweehs should not be conducted on roads, footpaths and anywhere else than the mosques

People should continue to keep praying at home

Masjid, imam bargahs floors should be washed with chlorinated water regularly

There should be a six feet distance during congregational prayers

The mosque should form committees to ensure that people are abiding by the rules and decided SOPs

Marks should be made on mosque, imam bargah floors to guide people about social distancing

People should do ablutions from homes

Wear face masks to mosques and maintain physical distance.

Avoid handshakes

Observe itikaf at home

Do not prepare or hold Sehri and Iftaar in mosques

Mosque committees should be in constant contact with the provincial government

Mosques committees are allowed to conduct Taraweeh under these SOPs

If during Ramazan, government authorities feel that the situation has slipped out of hands and the number of cases surge, the authorities can amend the decisions taken

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday urged religious leaders and the public to observe discipline while organising events for Ramazan during the coronavirus lockdown.

While presiding over a meeting with ulema in Islamabad, the president appealed to the masses to donate generously during the coming month of Ramazan since many madrassahs, mosques and welfare organisations looked forward to these funds for covering their routine expenses.

“As per the foundations of Islamic society, we as a nation should exhibit discipline, coherence and national uniformity as we continue our battle against the coronavirus,” the president asserted, adding that we [as a nation] can curb the spread of the virus in the holy month of Ramazan by staying away from crowds and unnecessary gatherings.

‘People want to see political, religious leaders on same page’

The president maintained that the people of Pakistan wanted to see their political and religious leaders on the same page and any conflict in this regard would be counterproductive.

“We have sought proposals from the provincial governments to incorporate their point of view while deciding in this regard,” the president said, adding that Interior Minister Ijaz Shah is in correspondence with the provincial governments in this regard.

“We will ask for forgiveness and salvation during this holy month,” the president said, adding that he was hopeful that all preventive measures will be taken to curb the spread of coronavirus during Ramazan.

“The virus prevention strategy for the holy month of Ramazan will be devised after developing a consensus with religious leaders. In today’s meeting, consensus on 20 points has been developed,” he said.

“The success of the strategy depends not only on the government or the religious leaders but on every single individual,” he added. “As part of the virus prevention, carpets will not be laid in mosques,” he said.

“For the taraweeh prayers, people should avoid congregating outside mosques or on footpaths along the road. People should avoid gathering in large numbers outside mosques after prayers,” he said.

‘Ensure there is space between people praying’

President Alvi also asked religious leaders across the country to ensure that there was a space between people when they congregated inside mosques for prayers.

“The floors of mosques across the country will be cleaned with chlorine to disinfect them. Markers will also be made on the ground for the people to stand when they pray,” he said.

“Prospering nations do not follow rules and regulations forcefully but with free will, therefore administration can help us in enforcing the decided SOPs but it is the job of citizens to ensure that all precautionary measures are fully implemented,” he affirmed.

‘Hopeful ulema will cooperate’

Earlier on Friday, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri had said he was hopeful that the ulema would cooperate and adopt a ‘middle path’ while organising events for the coming month of Ramazan.

Speaking to the media, Qadri had said that during these challenging times, religious scholars were expected to show seriousness on the matter.

The minister also asserted that the incumbent government had taken all steps to ensure the health and well-being of its people and if the number for coronavirus cases surge because of any negligence, the situation will be out of control.

Assuring that the ulemas’ stance would not be ignored while crucial decisions are made, Qadri said that the government had imposed a partial lockdown across the country and had not issued directives to close mosques completely. Instead, officials have instructed to reduce the crowd at places of worship to contain the spread of coronavirus, he said.

