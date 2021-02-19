Govt wants to bring transparency in electoral process: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz says Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to introduce basic reforms in the best interest of the country.

Talking to media in Islamabad today (Friday), he said we want to bring transparency in electoral process to make parliament true representative of people.

The Minister said people are desirous of transparent Senate election and the government is fully determined to this end.

He said the politics of money needs to be ended and candidates should be elected on the basis of their capabilities.

Shibli Faraz said buying and selling of votes undermine democracy and moral values.

He said Election Commission of Pakistan will also be strengthened to further enhance its performance.

