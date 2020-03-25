Govt will not go for complete lockdown as it will create food crisis in country: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government will not go for complete lockdown which will effect transport and construction industry. He added the lockdown in other provinces, including Sindh will affect the poor class and labourers.

Addressing parliamentary leaders through video link in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said none of the coronavirus cases from China reached Pakistan. He said the situation in Iran was critical as most pilgrims were sent to the border without proper screening.

He said the government was constantly in touch with Iranian officials over the situation. “The government has screened approximately 0.9 million people at airports.”

The prime minister said that there are different kinds of lockdown and the government took effective steps to deal with the crisis.

Meanwhile, in wake of the coronavirus situation in the country, the prime minister has called the meeting of National Security Committee on March 26 (Thursday). The meeting will discuss the measures and strategies to deal with the pandemic.

According to details, the decision to call the NSC meeting was taken in the cabinet meeting which was held under the chair of the prime minister. The PM will review the lockdown situation in all four provinces and will take decisions accordingly.

Meanwhile, the cabinet meeting also approved eight-point agenda. The PM instructed the officials to facilitate the masses in every possible manner.

Pakistan reported 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases while seven people have died of the disease. At least 19 people have so far recovered from the deadly virus. There are 410 cases in Sindh; 115 in Balochistan; 296 in Punjab; 117 in K-P; 82 in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while 16 in Islamabad.

In a bid to deal with the pandemic, strict measures have been taken by the provincial and federal governments. There has been a complete lockdown in Sindh for 14 days while a partial lockdown is in place across Punjab.

All kinds of transport has been banned to avoid spread of the virus.

A plane carrying medical supplies from China has reached Karachi, media reported on Wednesday. The medical supplies contains five million face masks, including N95 masks.

The masks arrived at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. The consignment also has 50,000 testing kits. The supplies have been sent to help the country with the coronavirus outbreak.

