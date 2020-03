Govt writes letter to UK authorities urging for Nawaz’s deportation

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has sent a letter to the UK authorities asking them to deport former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, confirmed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, a few days after the Punjab government decided to cancel his bail.

Briefing the media about the cabinet meeting held earlier, Dr Firdous said “The letter to bring a foreigner back home has been sent”, referring to Nawaz who was allowed by the Islamabad High Court to go abroad for medical treatment last year.

Dr Firdous said that based on Shehbaz Sharif’s reaction, it seemed that the letter written by the foreign ministry had arrived in the UK. She said that sending the letter to the UK authorities was necessary to fulfill legal requirements.

A couple of days ago, Dr Firdous had said that the government had decided to write to UK authorities to deport the former prime minister. She had accused the PML-N of not providing the Punjab government with updated medical reports of the PML-N chief.

