Govt’s responsibility to ensure Matiullah Jan’s safe recovery: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Information minister Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that it is the government’s responsibility to safely recover kidnapped journalist Matiullah Jan.

Advertisement

Faraz, while addressing a press conference, said that he spoke to interior minister Ijaz Shah about the incident and that “it is confirmed that [Jan] has been kidnapped”.

“I don’t have the complete details right now […] we are trying hard to locate his whereabouts,” he said, adding: “It is the government’s responsibility to ensure his safe recovery and it will fulfil this responsibility.”

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the immediate release of the abducted journalist.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the orders after Jan’s brother filed a complaint. Notices have been issued to the interior secretary, and Islamabad’s chief commissioner and inspector general of police (IGP) to respond in the matter.

“If he is not recovered by tomorrow, the respondents must appear in person before the court,” said the order.

Human rights minister Shireen Mazari said she had been informed of the kidnapping. “Have taken note and spoken to the IG Islamabad who informed me they are looking into it. Very disturbing,” she said.

Just informed about @Matiullahjan919 kidnapping. Have taken note and spoken to the IG Islamabad who informed me they are looking into it. Very disturbing. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) July 21, 2020

Earlier, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said that Jan’s family has reported him missing.

In a tweet, the commission demanded the government ensure the “safe recovery” of the journalist after reports emerged that he had gone missing in Islamabad.

Jan’s wife said, in an interview with the Independent Urdu, that his car was found outside her school in Islamabad’s G-6 area with the keys still inside. “I have been told some people forcibly took away my husband,” she said.

Rights organisations voice concern

Following the incident, the International Press Institute (IPI) issued a statement, expressing outrage at the incident.

“We fear that Mutiullah Jan’s life is in danger, and immediate steps must be taken to locate him and ensure his release from his apparent kidnappers”, IPI Deputy Director Scott Griffen said. “Given the history of violence against journalists in Pakistan, the authorities cannot delay in seeking to protect Jan’s safety.”

Amnesty International South Asia, also expressed concern about the “fate and wellbeing” of Jan.

“We are extremely concerned for the fate and wellbeing of@matiullahjan919. He has been the subject of physical attacks and harassment for his journalism. The authorities must establish his whereabouts immediately. #ReleaseMatiullah,” tweeted the human rights organisation.

PML-N condemns ‘attempt to silence’ media

PML-N has condemned the abduction of the journalist.

“Matiullah Jan was constantly making efforts for the freedom of the press and his hearing with the Supreme Court, regarding alleged contempt of court, was also due for tomorrow,” PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif said.

“Taking him into custody at this time is an attempt to silence the voice of the media,” Asif said, adding that PML-N has always and will continue to support freedom of speech in the country.

The journalist was supposed to appear before the Supreme Court in relation to a contempt of court case based on an allegedly contemptuous tweet by him.

PPP chairman demands govt ‘ensure safe return’

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he is “extremely concerned” at the news of Jan’s abduction.

“The selected government must immediately ensure his safe return. This is not only an attack on media freedoms and democracy but on all of us,” he said.

“Today it is Matiullah, tomorrow it could be you or I,” Bilawal added.

Extremely concerned at news that @Matiullahjan919 has been abducted from Islamabad. The selected government must immediately insure his safe return. This is not only an attack on media freedoms & democracy but on all of us. Today it is Matiuallah, tomorrow it could be you or I. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) July 21, 2020

Advertisement

Read full story