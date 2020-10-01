Health officials recommend Sindh govt to impose lockdown in more Karachi areas

KARACHI: The health officials have recommended imposition of “micro smart lockdown” in more areas of Karachi on Thursday.

Advertisement

District Health Officers (DHOs) of Karachi’s District Central and District East have sent lists of the areas to concerned Deputy Commissioners to impose lockdown.

In a letter, it was said that in four neighborhoods of the city’s central district 46 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported. The central district’s North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Gulbarg and Liaquatabad localities have been pointed out in the letter.

Moreover, scores of COVID-19 cases have also been reported in east district of port city, according to the letter.

The letter pointed out Gulshan Iqbal Town UC-14 and UC-06, Jamshed Town’s UC-07, UC-10, Al-Khaleej Tower and Al-Mustafa areas for immediate imposition of micro smart lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus infections.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh government on Wednesday imposed “micro smart lockdown” in several neighbourhoods of Metropolis to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by the DC West, the government imposed a micro smart lockdown in Manghopir Union Council 08 and Gadap Town.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Sohail Rajput held a meeting on Wednesday to mull over the pandemic situation in Karachi and stressed that the authorities will shut down marriage hall and restaurants on the violations of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Advertisement

Read full story