High-profile terrorist Wasim Zakaria killed by security forces in North Waziristan operation

MIR ALI, NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Security forces on Monday killed high-profile and wanted terrorist Wasim Zakaria, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali where five militants, including Zakaria, were gunned down and 10 were arrested, confirmed the ISPR.

Commander Wasim Zakaria hailed from the Haider Khel area and since September 2019, had been a mastermind of 30 terrorist attacks.

“Terrorist Wasim was involved in target killing activities and the martyrdom of CSS officer Zubaidullah Dawar,” said the ISPR in a statement, adding that the militant was also directly involved in attacks on security forces.

He had also attacked an army convoy at Hasu Khel.

