Hindutva Supremacist Modi govt becoming a threat to India’s neighbours: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan lashed out at the “Hindutva Supremacist Modi government” by saying that it was becoming a threat to India’s neighbours.

In a tweet that he posted on Wednesday, PM Imran cited India’s border disputes with China and Nepal as well as the adverse impact of the Modi government’s Citizenship Act on Bangladesh.

“The Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt with its arrogant expansionist policies, akin to Nazi’s Lebensraum (Living Space), is becoming a threat to India’s neighbours. Bangladesh through Citizenship Act, border disputes with Nepal & China, & Pak threatened with false flag operation,” he tweeted.

He said that India was a threat to its minorities “by relegating them to 2nd class citizens’ status” and to regional peace as well.

“All this after illegal annexation of IOJK, a war crime under 4th Geneva Convention, & laying claim to AJK. I have always maintained the fascist Modi Govt is not only a threat to India’s minorities by relegating them to 2nd class citizens’ status, but also threat to regional peace,” he tweeted.

