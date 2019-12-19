‘I have faith in Pakistan’s judiciary,’ says Musharraf after conviction in treason case

KARACHI: A day after the special court handed death sentence to retired Gen Pervez Musharraf for high treason, the former military dictator broke his silence on Wednesday evening and expressed his gratitude to the armed forces and the people of Pakistan for remembering his services for the nation.

In a video that showed him lying on a medical bed, Mr Musharraf also said that he would decide his future course of action after consulting his legal team.

“I have faith in Pakistan’s judiciary that they will provide me justice and keep in view the supremacy of law,” he said in a feeble voice.

However, he did not say whether he was considering returning home to challenge the special court’s verdict.

Following the Tuesday verdict, the Inter-Services Public Relations issued a statement saying “The decision has been received with lot of pain and anguish by rank and file of Pakistan armed forces. An ex-army chief, chairman joint chief of staff committee and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defence of the country can surely never be a traitor”.

Mr Musharraf said that he had heard the news of the verdict on television. He regretted that it was a decision in which neither the defendant nor his lawyer was allowed to contest the charges.

