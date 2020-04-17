IAEA to provide Pakistan with nuclear tech-based coronavirus testing equipment

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will provide equipment to help Pakistan in its battle against coronavirus, a statement from the Foreign Office said Friday.

Advertisement

“The IAEA is providing Pakistan a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine, biohazard safety cabinets, test kits and related consumables to help fight the novel coronavirus through the use of a nuclear derived technique,” read the statement.

The provision of this equipment will augment Pakistan’s national capacity to conduct COVID-19 tests which are crucial in containing the spread of the disease,” the FO said.

The Foreign Office, praising the IAEA in its contribution to science and technology, said: “Pakistan deeply values the contribution of the IAEA and its leadership in helping member states in their efforts to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

Pakistan has a longstanding relationship with the IAEA. As a founding member of the Agency, Pakistan has continued to benefit from its technical assistance in various fields including health, agriculture and energy while also contributing to Agency’s work in promoting peaceful uses of nuclear technologies,” it added.

The Pakistani embassy in Vienna is in contact with the IAEA for the equipment’s early shipment to the country.

FO blasts Indian army chief for ‘irresponsible, false’ allegations against Pakistan

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Friday strongly rejected the “irresponsible, spurious and totally false allegations” against Pakistan by the Indian army chief.

“These baseless Indian allegations are patently designed to divert global and domestic attention from India’s state-terrorism and egregious human rights violations, and clamping of fundamental freedoms in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly post August 5, 2019,” said the FO in her statement.

#Islamabad: Foreign Office strongly rejects allegations made by the Indian Army Chief against Pakistan this morning https://t.co/5EOVe19yP9 — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) April 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, Indian army chief General MM Naravane had alleged that while India was busy “not only helping our own citizens but the rest of the world by sending medical teams and exporting medicines” during the coronavirus crisis, Pakistan was only “exporting terror”.

According to Hindustan Times, he made these comments while on a two-day visit to occupied Kashmir to review the security situation.

“It is very unfortunate that at a time when the whole world and India is fighting the menace of this pandemic, our neighbour continues to foment trouble for us,” Naravane was quoted as saying.

Pakistan in recent days has charged India with repeated ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC), which have resulted in the loss of civilians’ lives. A statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said heavy artillery fire by India “deliberately targeted civilians” across the border.

“This year alone, Indian occupation forces in occupied Kashmir have committed over 765 ceasefire violations, resulting in shahadat (martyrdom) of 3 civilians as well as serious injuries to 54 innocent civilians,” said Farooqui in her statement today. “In 2019, India violated the ceasefire agreement 3,351 times. Pakistan continues to respond to Indian belligerence in a firm and responsible manner.”

“In the interest of regional peace and security, India is once again reminded to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and maintain peace along the LoC. It must also allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions,” added the statement.

Advertisement

Read full story