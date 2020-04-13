IHC discards petition filed against Corona Relief Tiger Force

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the petition filed against the formation of the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force – which was introduced by PM Imran to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus in the country by engaging the youth in relief work.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition filed by the chairman of the Union Council of Rawat and other local representatives.

The petitioner’s lawyer advocated that relief operations should be conducted through elected local representatives instead of involving the Corona Relief Tiger Force in the process.

Dismissing the petition, the IHC judge stated that the court should not be dragged into political matters, however, the applicant must refer to the Metropolitan’s Forum in this regard.

Overseas Tigers

Last week, prime minister’s special Assistants on Overseas Pakistanis and Youth Affairs, Zulfi Bukhari and Usman Dar agreed to include the Pakistani diaspora in the relief force.

The ‘Overseas Tigers’, as they were dubbed, would ensure that rations are distributed properly with the help of generous people, Bukhari said. The ‘Overseas Tigers’ would also collect funds from well-known individuals and munificent people, he added.

“These funds will be used to provide rations to Pakistanis stranded anywhere in the world,” the special assistant added, noting that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and the PM’s ‘Corona Relief Tiger Force’ would set up a joint portal for registration.

“Responsibilities will be assigned a few days after registration process,” Bukhari explained, adding that a new website was being started from Monday for this purpose.

“The overseas Pakistanis will [also] be able to donate to the PM’s Corona Relief Fund through the new website,” he explained, noting that fighting the novel coronavirus was a huge task for PM Imran and his government.

