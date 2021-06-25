IHC rejects Nawaz’s appeals against convictions in Al Azizia, Avenfield references

The Islamabad High court has rejected PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s appeals against his convictions in the Al Azizia and Avenfield references.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, announced the reserved judgment today.

In its judgment the court stated that Nawaz Sharif is a fugitive from the law hence has lost his right of audience before the court.

In a video message, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has termed Islamabad High Court’s decision on Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references a great victory for the nation.

He said the government believes that looted wealth should be returned to the people of Pakistan.

