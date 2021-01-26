IHRO, media exposing Indian oppression in IIOJ&K: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said International Human Rights Organizations (IHRO) and the media are exposing the Indian oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In a statement on Tuesday, he said India’s Republic Day is being observed as a Black Day today by Kashmiri people across the world. He said the Kashmiris are protesting as their rights have been usurped.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the minorities feel unsafe in India. Instead of democracy, black laws are being imposed in the neighboring country.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the negative policies of BJP government are also adversely affecting the Indian economy.

The Foreign Minister said that all the neighboring countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, China, are annoyed over the Indian posture.

