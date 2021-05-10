IIOJ&K internationally recognized dispute on UNSC agenda: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is an internationally recognized dispute on the UN Security Council (UNSC) agenda.

In a tweet on Monday, he said final settlement of the dispute lies in the UN Security Council resolution calling for free and impartial plebiscite. He said Jammu and Kashmir is not an internal matter of India.

Let me be clear: Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute on the @UN Security Council agenda. Final settlement of the dispute lies in #UNSC resolution calling for free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices. Nothing about J&K can be India’s internal matter. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 10, 2021

