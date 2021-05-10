IIOJ&K internationally recognized dispute on UNSC agenda: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is an internationally recognized dispute on the UN Security Council (UNSC) agenda.

In a tweet on Monday, he said final settlement of the dispute lies in the UN Security Council resolution calling for free and impartial plebiscite. He said Jammu and Kashmir is not an internal matter of India.

