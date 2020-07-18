Impediments in the development of industrial sector are being removed all over country, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government is facilitating the business activities in the country and all impediments in the development of industrial sector are being removed, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park in Lahore, the Prime Minister said reforms process in all government institutions is in progress to harmonize the initiatives taken by the government.

Imran Khan said that the Chinese companies are taking keen interest to invest in Pakistan in diverse sectors.

He however said we have to ease entrepreneurship and simplify our procedures.

He expressed the hope that the Quid-e-Azam Business Park would emerge as an epicenter of new economic avenues and prospects for the Chinese companies.

The Prime Minister said construction incentives package has been announced to accelerated the economic revival and to generate job opportunities.

He underlined the need for a long-tern planning for a sustainable development and expressed regret over short-tern planning in the past.

The Prime Minister said that the government is committed to remove the red-tap hurdles in the way of entrepreneurship and ensure ease of business.

He said that small and medium industry is the backbone of the economy and provides job opportunities at large scale but the system is a hurdle in participating them in the development process of the country.

He said the government is committed to facilitate them at all level and will ensure ease of doing business.

The Prime Minister said the government is committed in institutional reforms in the country and initiatives have been taken in this regard.

