In briefing to overview two-year record, Shibli Faraz reiterates govt’s crackdown against ‘mafia’

Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Wednesday once more reiterated the government’s resolve to continue its crackdown against the “mafia”, while lambasting the opposition attempting to spread chaos and despair.

Faraz was addressing a media briefing in Islamabad held to overview performance of various ministries since PTI came into power two years ago.

He was flanked by Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Minister for Water Faisal Vawda, and Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, among others.

Faraz said it is the “democratic duty of the government” to share with the people its performance after two years.

The information minister regretted the “fifth generation warfare” by the opposition which aims to spread chaos and despair in the country.

He said that the prime minister had vowed not to spare the “mafia” when he took charge and that they will see no concession.

“While there is good news for the country all around, the opposition can only expect bad news,” he said.

Telecommunications industry saved Rs750m: Saeed

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said that the ministry was overhauled and upto Rs750 million were saved by taking austerity measures.

He said that the ministry initiated an electronic billing system and recovered Rs12.56 billion by overcoming irregularities.

He said that the previous government had no public-private project, while his ministry signed agreements with bigger and smaller 1,500 brands to mobilise the e-commerce sector.

“People had earlier stopped using the postal services (but later on) public increased their trust on the national postal services,” he said, adding that the ministry also launched an urgent services.

He added that the revenue of postal services rose from Rs10 billion to Rs18 billion during the PTI tenure.

Saeed said that the National Highway Authority rose its revenue to Rs50 billion and the Motorway police’s response time is being reduced from seven minutes to two minutes.

Ministers sitting here have no bad repute: Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that the ministers sitting here and laying out details have no “bad repute”.

“Imran Khan brought an end to corruption,” said the federal minister, adding that neither does the premier engage in corruption nor allow it.

The minister said that the PTI government focused on the technology ministry and soon the country will export ventilators.

“At this time, we are manufacturing 250 ventilators,” said Chaudhry, adding that Pakistan will provide the latest technology to the agricultural farms.

Made CCI within govt’s initial 30 days: Mirza

Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Dr Fehmid Mirza, said that the government summoned the Council of Common Interests session within its first 30 days.

She said that a federal coordination committee for sports was made as the government can project a softer image through sports.

She said that the number of Pakistan Sports Board was reduced to 11 under the austerity drive.

Mirza said that the government made policies for sports by taking on board all the organisations.

Building 112 small dams in the country: Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said that the government is going to build 112 small dams, adding that the Diamer-Bhasha dam will change the face of the country.

“My ministry is the only ministry that has its own credit rating,” he said, continuing that the rating is a sign of big success for the PTI government.

“After the credit rating the government of Pakistan does not need a sovereign guarantee,” explained the minister, adding in the same vein that the issue of Indus Water security persists.

He continued that the government is focused on resolving Sindh’s water crisis.

“After Ayub Khan, now work is being done on hydro projects,” said Vawda, adding that the entire credit goes to PM Imran.

PM has approved marine service company: Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi said that the prime minister has approved a marine service company and big changes will be introduced at port Qasim in Karachi.

The minister said fish processing plants will be installed and under the Kamyab Jawan programme and loans will be given to fishermen.

