Inclusive govt through political settlement only solution to Afghan problem: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the only solution to Afghan problem is the formation of an inclusive government through political settlement.

In an interview with the foreign media in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Pakistan is ready to work with any government in Afghanistan that is elected by its people. He once again made it clear that we have no favourites in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister said the Afghan government must stop making Pakistan a scapegoat for its own failures. He said Pakistan was not responsible for Afghanistan’s internal problems.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan played a crucial role for making peace in its neighbourhood including Afghanistan and Doha talks were meant to ensure peace there through ceasefire and political settlement.

He said the prevailing situation in Afghanistan could lead to a civil war in the country resultantly making us suffer being the immediate neighbour. He said it could also affect our geo economic agenda of improving trade links with Central Asia.

He said we reached out to all Afghan factions for this purpose, including those who are considered anti-Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said perfect time for political settlement was during NATO forces stay in Afghanistan and it seems difficult in current scenario.

Regretting over the policies of previous governments for supporting attacks against Afghanistan, he said under PTI’s government, we will never allow anyone to use our soil against Afghanistan. He said no other country can afford sacrifices that Pakistan rendered.

