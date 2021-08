Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said India cannot suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said India has been trying to crush the freedom struggle of Kashmiri over the last seventy years through the use of force. Sharing a video of few Kashmiri children expressing their love and affection for Pakistan and determination for freedom, Asad Umar said India will never succeed in its designs.

