India involved in acts of terrorism in Pakistan: Interior Minister

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that India is involved in acts of terrorism in Pakistan.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the Indian agencies are trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan desires peace and stability in Afghanistan as peace in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan.

Talking about the abduction case of the daughter of Afghan ambassador, Sheikh Rashid said a team of Afghanistan is currently in Pakistan to probe the incident and full cooperation is being extended to them.

Responding to a question, the Interior Minister said that capacity of National Database Regulatory Authority will be further enhanced to issue the Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

He urged the masses to wear mask as it is the issue of precious lives.

