Indian army chief’s ‘provocative statements’ an attempt to divert attention from CAB protests: DG ISPR

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday accused India of passing “provocative remarks” and using tension along the Line of Control to drive attention away from its internal chaos over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“Provocative statements and preparations for escalation along LOC by Indian COAS appear to be an effort as usual to divert world attention from widespread protests in India against CAB. Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression,” the DG ISPR tweeted.

Major General Ghafoor, whose statement comes as a reaction to Indian army chief’s recent remarks, warned that Pakistan’s armed forces hold the right to respond befittingly to any aggression or misadventure by Indian troops on the border with Pakistan.

‘Situation along LoC can escalate’

Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat, in suggestive and provocative remarks, had on Wednesday said that the situation along the LoC could escalate any time and that the Indian army was prepared for the spiraling of the escalation matrix, The Times of India reported.

The remarks came as thousands of people took to the streets in India again on Wednesday against a new citizenship law based on religion that has touched off violent unrest, and a southern state imposed curbs on public gatherings to pre-empt further demonstrations.

