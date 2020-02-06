Indian repression can never deny Kashmiris their right-to-self determination: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Repression of Indian occupying forces can never deny Kashmiris their right to self-determination as promised by UN resolutions Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said while presiding the 229th Corps Commanders’ Conference here at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to a statement issued Thursday by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting paid a glowing tribute to those living in the occupied Kashmir and braving a continued siege as well as the Indian Army’s brutalities.

“Repression of Indian occupying forces can never deny Kashmiris their right to self-determination as promised by UN resolutions. Regardless of the ordeal, their just struggle is destined to succeed,” Gen Bajwa said, as per the ISPR’s statement.

The CCC also reviewed the geo-strategic situation, focusing especially on Pakistan’s internal security and the situation on borders. “Provocative statements of Indian leadership are irresponsible rhetoric with implications for the region,” it added.

As per the military’s media wing, the commanders resolved that Pakistan’s armed forces “are forces of order and peace and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure, whatever the cost”.

“Forum was also apprised about the progress of ‘Operation Radd ul Fasaad’ which has put security situation of the country on a positive trajectory for enduring peace and stability,” the press release read.

