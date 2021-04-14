Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says the government will deal with an iron hand with those who take the law into their own hands.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday to review the law and order, and the situation caused due to protest by a religious organization.

The Minister directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure writ of the state at every cost.

He said motorways, G.T Road and other roads have been cleared for traffic. He said Rangers have done an excellent job in collaboration with police and the administration in this regard.

