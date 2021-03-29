Interior Minister vows to make Islamabad model city of country

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says opposition parties have fallen apart and they no longer pose any threat to the government.

Inaugurating Quaid-e-Azam’s monumental portrait at Koral in Islamabad on Monday, he invited the opposition parties to sit with the government for reforms in electoral process, police and other sectors.

The Minister vowed to make Islamabad a model city of the country. He said all cameras of the city have been made functional.

Responding to a question, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said soon an application will be launched to facilitate public in lodging online complaints related to Federal Investigation Agency.

