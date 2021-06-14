Joint efforts of all institutions, positivity ratio of COVID-19 reducing in Sindh: Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that with the joint efforts of all the institutions the positivity ratio of COVID-19 is reducing in the province.

Presiding over the meeting of Sindh Task Force on Coronavirus in Karachi on Monday, he said that the burden on the hospitals has also reduced.

Chief Minister Sindh directed the IG Police that Corona vaccine must be mandatory for issuing Driving License.

The meeting decided that the classes with fifty percent occupancy from sixth to eighth will resume tomorrow, while primary classes will start from June 21.

The meeting decided that now businesses will be closed only on Sunday.

