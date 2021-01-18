Journalist’s chat exposes Modi-media “unholy nexus” for military misadventurism: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that the latest communication by an Indian journalist revealed unholy nexus between Narendra Modi’s government and the India media.

Referring to the revealed chat of Indian journalist Arnab Goswami, the prime minister said on Twitter that Modi-media nexus had led to military misadventurism to win an election in utter disregard for the consequences of destabilising the entire region.

The uncovered WhatsApp conversation between the Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami and former CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council Partho Dasgupta revealed that former was apparently aware of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to conduct airstrikes near Balakot almost 48 hours prior to strike.

It was also revealed that Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Partyadministration (BJP) had planned the air strike, just before the election, in a way that would ‘elate’ the people.

The prime minister said in 2019, he had spoken at United Nations General Assembly on how India’s fascist Modi government used the Balakot crisis for domestic electoral gains.

He said Pakistan averted a larger crisis by a responsible and measured response to Balakot incident.

“Yet, Modi (government) continues to turn India into a rogue state,” he said.

Imran Khan said Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan, its abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and a 15-year Indian global disinformation campaign against us all stand exposed.

The prime minister said now India’s own media had revealed the dirty nexus that was pushing the nuclearised region to the brink of a conflict it could not afford.

“I want to reiterate that my (government) will continue to expose India’s belligerent designs towards Pakistan & Modi (government)‘s fascism,” he resolved.

The prime minister urged the international community to stop India from its reckless, militarist agenda before the Modi government’s brinkmanship pushed the region into a conflict it could not control.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said by new revelations, India stood further exposed with Goswami’s chats revealing staggering new low.

“Staging ‘false flag’ (operations), stoking hypernationalism, unholy BJP-crony media nexus & endangering regional security,” the foreign minister said on Twitter.

He viewed that RSS-BJP rogue regime had no credibility going to any lengths to get to and stay in power.

The Foreign Office spokesperson also said that the recent revelations had exposed India’s sinister designs with strong evidence that it had staged the Pulwama incident.

“The transcripts provide further evidence of how this whole enterprise from ‘false flag’ operation to massive electoral success was scripted and fully realized,” the spokesperson said in a statement Sunday.

The Foreign Office said transcripts included in the Mumbai police charge-sheet against the Republic TV anchor in the TRP case had further vindicated Pakistan’s long-held position.

“The latest revelations further confirm what Pakistan has consistently pointed out: the BJP government stages “false flag” operations, maligns Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations, stokes hyper-nationalism in the country, claims to have launched so-called “surgical strike” and then deviously manipulates national sentiment in its bid to win elections,” it stressed.

“The pattern is unmistakable, and has been repeated to suit the RSS-BJP regime’s electoral calculations.”

It said Pakistan,at the outset, had rejected India’s malicious propaganda and highlighted that the biggest beneficiary of the Pulwama attack in February 2019 was the BJP government, as it secured landslide victory in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

On the other hand, it said, they showed how the rights and freedoms of Indian citizens and democratic values in Indian society were being seriously jeopardized through cynical manipulation.

(APP)

