Justice Ali Baig takes oath as acting Chief Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court

Justice Ali Baig has taken oath as acting Chief Justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court.

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon administered the oath ceremony to him in Islamabad.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, Chief Justice Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, Gilgit-Baltistan’s Finance Minister Javed Hussain Manwa and large number of lawyers.

Justice Ali Baig was serving as a judge in Chief Court Gilgit-Baltistan. He belongs to Yaseen District Ghizir of Gilgit-Baltistan.

