Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh takes oath as 49th chief justice of LHC

LAHORE: Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh was sworn in on Wednesday as the 49th chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Justice Sheikh, who will retire on March 18, 2020, succeeds Justice Sardar Mohammad Shamim Ahmed Khan, who completed his tenure after a year at the helm on December 31, 2019.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered oath to Justice Sheikh on Wednesday at a ceremony held at Governor House, Lahore.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan, Punjab Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir, LHC judges, provincial ministers, provincial and federal law officers, as well as LHC officers attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Additionally, members of the Pakistan Bar Council, Punjab Bar Council and Lahore Bar Association also attended the ceremony.

After being sworn in, Justice Sheikh arrived at the LHC where he received a warm welcome including a salute from the police squad.

