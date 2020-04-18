Karachi commissioner makes face masks mandatory as city prepares to ease CVOID-19 lockdown

KARACHI: In a bid to stem the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has made it mandatory for everyone to wear face masks before going out.

According to a notification issued by the Commissioner Office, all the activities permitted as the city prepares to ease a virus lockdown will take place under certain guidelines in pursuance of the directives issued by the Sindh home department.

“Face masks are mandatory for all the people coming out of their houses for a valid reason or those who are exempted from the lockdown,” read the notification, explaining that the face masks shall cover the nose, mouth and chin.

Sanitising and cleaning hands, according to the order, will be strictly ensured after every activity. Every employee or worker has to be examined before entering the workplace for symptoms of flu, cough or fever, and in case anyone is found having such symptoms, he or she will be referred to a hospital immediately and not allowed to enter the workplace.

The workplaces are supposed to be disinfected frequently, the notification reads. “Social distancing will be ensured at every workplace,” it adds.

Additionally, the employers should ensure availability of masks, sanitisers and soaps for their employees at work. The biometric machines, according to the order, are mandatorily supposed to be disinfected after every use, read the directives.

As for the timings of the businesses, the order says that they will be permitted to operate as per the timings specified by the home department.

Restaurants are allowed to open only for home deliveries from 8am to 5pm. “Dining in of any sort is not allowed,” the directives specify. Tandoors and bakeries have also been allowed to operate between 8am and 5pm.

