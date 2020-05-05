Karachi grapples heat wave amid coronavirus lockdown

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that a heatwave will sweep over urban areas of Sindh, including Karachi and Hyderabad, from Tuesday through to Friday.

Advertisement

The PMD claimed that the mercury was expected to touch up to 40 degrees Celsius in the port city during the heat wave. Weather would remain hot and dry, with humidity at low levels, it added.

The PMD said that said the temperature could touch 42 degrees Celsius in the coming days due to change in weather conditions that will also bring the suspension of the sea breeze towards the port city.

“The PMD predicts heatwave in Karachi and its suburbs during May 5 to 8, 2020, and the maximum temperature can rise to 40-42C. Wind flow will be from northwest/west turning to southwest,” the PMD said.

Yesterday, the PMD had forecast that hot and humid weather was expected in Karachi during the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature was 27 degrees Celsius while the maximum touched 36 to 38 degrees.

According to the met department, the intensity of the heat in the coming days would be felt more than the actual temperature, as the humidity in the air would stand at 78% and winds would blow at a slow speed.

Advertisement

Read full story