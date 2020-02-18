Kartarpur Corridor establishment signifies Pakistan’s desire for peace: UN chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Corridor on Tuesday where the UN chief was briefed about the steps taken by the Pakistani government for facilities being provided to Sikh community, reported Radio Pakistan.

The UN chief who is on a four-day visit to Pakistan was told that the purpose of opening of Kartarpur Corridor is to provide an easy access to the Sikh Community across the border which was a practical proof of interfaith harmony, being ensured by Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, the secretary-general said Kartarpur Corridor was a practical example of Pakistan’s desire for peace and inter-faith harmony.

He said the opening of Corridor was a good step and it would promote tolerance and inter-faith harmony.

The UN chief appreciated the facilities being provided to Sikh yatrees at the complex

Guterres during his Lahore visit will also attend various functions and visit some historic places in the city including Shahi Qila and Badshahi Mosque. A dinner will also be arranged in his honour at the Shahi Qila.

The UN chief is currently on a four-day visit to Pakistan during which he held meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa besides attending a conference on Afghan refugees.

