Kashmir Hoon Main: ISPR releases anthem to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD: The media wing of the Pakistan armed forces, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), released an anthem titled, ‘Kashmir Hoon Main, Sheh-Rag Pakistan Ki.”

Director-General for the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) shared the anthem on social networking website Twitter to mark the advent of February 5, Kashmir Solidarity Day.

This time the day is being observed after India revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir in August last year in total breach of all international laws, and since then the entire population of the held territory has been under lockdown.

