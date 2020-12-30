Khwaja Asif Remanded for One Day

NAB arrested PML-N’s Khwaja Asif on last night from outside the Islamabad residence of another senior PML-N leader, Ahsan Iqbal, where the former had come to attend a party meeting.

The political worker of PML-N is accused of accumulating assets beyond his means of income.

He was presented before the relevant authorities in the Capitol, where the judge asked NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif which court the PML-N stalwart would be tried in.

The NAB prosecutor said Asif would be presented before the NAB court in Lahore.

At this, the counsel for Asif, Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon, contended that his client should be released as the case against him had no grounds.

Jadoon said an inquiry against Asif had been initiated and then closed by the NAB’s Rawalpindi chapter in 2018, adding that in fact “a case could be registered against the NAB”. He informed the court that the NAB had not provided him with arrest warrants according to a local publication, nor were the grounds for the arrest shared.

Granting the NAB a transit remand of Asif, the court directed the anti-graft watchdog to provide Asif’s counsel the arrest warrant and grounds for the arrest.

PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb and Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha were allowed to meet Asif at the court.

Speaking to the media outside the court premises, Asif claimed efforts to create a rift within the PML-N were underway for the past two years and attempts were being made to weaken PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

